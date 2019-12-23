No newspaper on Christmas, New Year’s Day

Ohio Valley Publishing, which includes the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel, will not publish newspapers on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. This allows our employees to spend Christmas and New Year’s Day with their families. We apologize for any inconvenience and we thank our subscribers and customers for supporting our publications in 2019. We here at OVP, hope you all have a wonderful holiday season. Any breaking news over the holidays can be found on our websites.

