Homeless Shelter awarded grant

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Homeless Shelter was awarded the grant for the homeless shelter project.

The grant is in the amount of $650,000 and is from the Affordable Housing Program of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, according to a press release by the Southwestern Community Action Council, which is also the sponsor.

As previously reported by the Register, John Machir said the organization’s plans for the grant would be to build a new shelter that would add three family rooms, a kitchen and an easily accessible food pantry.

According to the release, “Mason County Homeless Shelter Project is a necessity in a rural area that has one homeless shelter capable of service only 15 people across five counties and 2,243 square miles. In the past year, more than 100 families with children and 50 single adults requesting assistance were turned away.”

In the news release announcing the grant, Machir, Housing Director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, expressed his thanks to Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and City National Bank of West Virginia, who served as the member partner bank in the grant application process. He also thanked the Mason County Homeless Services Advisory Council and the many organizations and individuals in both Mason County and other areas who have conducted fundraisers or contributed in any way to the shelter project.

“I could not have done this project on my own without the support of our community,” said Machir, as quoted in the release. “This is an example of what our community can accomplish when we work together.”

Machir previously told the Register that the new shelter would replace the 92-year-old house on 12th Street in Point Pleasant.

According to the release, the total development cost is $756,932.

“The grant award will enable Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. to break ground in 2020 for the new facility to be located in the Bellemead area of Point Pleasant,” states the press release.

Information provided by the Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc.