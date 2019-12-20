Roosevelt students ‘snuggle and read’

POINT PLEASANT — Students at Roosevelt Elementary received a book and a blanket to “snuggle and read” over the holiday break.

Pre-school students and first graders were presented with the books by teacher Wendy Wade and volunteer Brittany Hively.

Hively, who is a parent of two children at the school, came up with the idea because of her passion for books and reading.

“I started volunteering for Read Aloud West Virginia at the same time that Ms. Wade asked me to read to her class weekly,” Hively said. “In Read Aloud, some of their schools have this program called “Snuggle and Read.” Each kid gets a book and a blanket.”

Hively said that she went to Facebook and asked community members for donations to purchase the books and blankets. The original plan was to start the program in Wade’s first grade class and the pre-school class, but Hively received enough donations to give books and blankets to the other first grade class as well.

“That was really exciting that they could take a book home and a blanket so they could go snuggle with their parents and read,” Hively said. “Reading is such a huge foundation for them.”

Wade’s students each selected a book and a blanket to give to the students in the other first grade class.

“Christmas isn’t just about getting a gift, it’s about giving too,” Wade told her students.

After the break, Hively has another book project planned for the students. The students will be brainstorming, writing, editing and illustrating a book. The hope is to collect donations to have the books printed, which should cost less than $3 per book, according to Hively. Donations can be given to Roosevelt Elementary to print the students’ books.

