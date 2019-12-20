Mason Council planning for 2020

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council are looking ahead to next year, making plans for both the budget and calendar at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson.

The council agreed to review the current fiscal year budget in January. This decision came after it was learned in recent months that expenditures were exceeding income. Measures were taken at the time to curtail all unnecessary spending. Members will look over the budget to see if it has balanced out before deciding on any additional action.

The holiday schedule for 2020 was also approved. Employees will have 15 paid holidays, as well as two half-days, as set by the state. Remaining holidays for the current year are Dec. 24, 25, and 31.

Winners of the Christmas lighting contest were announced. Frank and Debbie Zuspan were the first place winners, receiving a $75 cash prize. Second place winners of $50 were Vernon and Patty Roush, who donated their winnings back to the Mason Amusement Association. Bill and Cathy Davis won the third place prize of $25, and Bob and Corena Barnitz were named honorable mention.

A total of 16 homes were registered for the contest. Members of the Riverbend Arts Council in Meigs County served as judges.

In other action, the council agreed to allow the mayor to sign a proposal between the town and Pullins Excavating. The proposal was approved in June for storm drain work on Fourth Street in the amount of $15,000.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 2, 2020.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

