Woman faces child neglect charges

MASON — A Mason woman is facing felony charges after an incident Tuesday that reportedly left two juveniles with severe chemical burns, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

Natalie Nicole Nance, 32, is charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She remained in the Western Regional Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

McKinney said Patrolman Tyler Doss were called to the 2oo-block of Front Street on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m., where two juvenile boys had reportedly received burns stemming from an outdoor fire they allegedly started. After further investigation, Nance, who is the mother of one of the boys, was reportedly aware of the fire, but left the boys unsupervised.

The juveniles were taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital for treatment. One was then transported to the burn unit at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. The condition of the boys, whose names are not being released, is unknown.

Nance