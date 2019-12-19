Looking to the future

The Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center recently put up a sign at the site of its future home. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the museum foundation purchased four lots in the 300-block of Main Street. The next step for the property is to begin demolition on the remaining buildings on the lots. Museum director Jack Fowler had previously told OVP he hoped construction for the new facility would begin in 2020.

