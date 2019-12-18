GALLIPOLIS — The Ariel Opera House is getting into the holiday spirit this week with a production of a “Delightful Diva’s Christmas” this Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from The Ariel, “Take a sleigh ride down 42nd Street with some familiar show tunes, then pop into the metropolitan opera for a taste of diva and finish up with several of your favorite Christmas delights.”

Jeffries-Mattox recently relocated to the tri-state area after more than two decades of performing throughout the United States and Europe. Credits include, featured Soprano Soloist – Carnegie Hall – conducted by John Rutter; featured soprano soloist – Colorado Symphony Orchestra; leading roles with Tulsa Opera, Opera Colorado, Chicago Light Opera; featured Soprano soloist for ESPN’s ESPY Awards at Radio City Music Hall; Winner of Bel Canto Competition, San Francisco Opera Competition and Metropolitan Opera’s National Council Semi-Finalist. Mattox made her Broadway debut at the Majestic Theater as Carlotta in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, The Phantom of the Opera. She later originated the role of Carlotta in Las Vegas Phantom of the Opera, A Las Vegas Spectacular.

“She is pleased to be sharing the stage with the magnificent piano virtuosity of Mark Parsons-Justice, the gorgeous tone and commanding stylings of guitarist Jonathan Hawkins along with the beautiful clarity and innocence of vocalist, Emily Mattox,” according to a statement from The Ariel.

Tickets are $10 and are available online at arieloperahouse.org or at the door. The Ariel is located at 426 Second Ave. in downtown Gallipolis.

File photo

Ariel to host holiday show