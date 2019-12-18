Spreading Christmas cheer

Students from Point Pleasant Primary School traveled down Main Street singing Christmas Carols on Wednesday morning. The group, pictured here with with Principal Vickie Workman and staff members Rachael Bowman, Kim Browning and Judy Browning, sang to people on the street and to merchants.

Kayla Hawthorne | OVP