PPHS makes ‘AP Honor Roll’

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant High School was placed on the College Board’s 10th annual Advanced Placement Honor Roll.

According to a press release, to be included on the honor roll list, Mason County Schools had to increase student participation in advanced placement courses while increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning advanced placement exam scores of three or higher, since 2017.

“With more students participating and succeeding in AP in this district, more students are getting a head start on college by earning college credit during high school,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president of AP and Instruction at the College Board. “We are pleased to honor the teachers and administrators who have worked to clear a path for more students of all backgrounds to advance through AP.”

Point Pleasant High School was the only school in West Virginia to be placed on the list for 2019. There were 250 school districts on the list in the United States and Canada.

“Being named on the College Board AP Honor Roll is an excellent accomplishment for Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School,” said Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen in an email. “It means we have teachers working hard and providing the instruction needed for students to be successful.”

