Career fair for tech programs

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Schools hosted its third annual career fair for two-year-and-under careers and certificates last week.

Resources available at the career fair and expo included colleges and vocational centers, apprenticeship programs, branches of the U.S. Armed Services, major corporations, and financial career information services.

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Counselor Patrick Leggett said technical careers and programs offer more openings and above average employment opportunities than many four-year degree programs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 77 percent of jobs in the United States require an education level other than a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or doctoral degree.

There are funding options available to those who want to pursue technical careers. One of these funding options includes West Virginia Community and Technical College System (WVCTCS). The WVCTCS funding includes options to take technical courses while getting paid work experiences, for colleges to partner with industries to fill workforce needs, to create technical programs, and for scholarships for students who enroll in high-demand programs.

“This is what built the backbone of our nation — these kind of careers,” Leggett said.

Leggett said there were around 35 exhibitors scheduled for the career fair. The fair was to make secondary students from Hannan High School, Wahama High School and Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School aware of two-year-and-under career options.

Students from Hannan High School, Wahama High School and Point Pleasant High School attended the career fair aimed toward two-year-and-under programs. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0650a.jpg Students from Hannan High School, Wahama High School and Point Pleasant High School attended the career fair aimed toward two-year-and-under programs. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The career fair included branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0656a.jpg The career fair included branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Preparing for the future

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.