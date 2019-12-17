Moose Lodge to support Shriners

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 will be partnering with local Shriners club members for the January charity bingo event.

Every month, the Moose Lodge #731 hosts a bingo night and the money goes to a local charity. In January, the charity is a national cause with local ties — the Shriners Hospital.

Moose member Dave Morgan said he was inspired by stories of local people who benefiting from treatment at a Shriners Hospital, such as the Smith family of Point Pleasant.

In January 2014, Bill and LaTanya Smith lost two of their children in a house fire in Point Pleasant. All three children in the house sustained injuries from the fire, but Tre Smith, who was 14 at the time, survived. Tre received treatment at the Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the Tre Smith’s Journey to Recovery page on Facebook, Tre was at Shriners for six months.

“This is one national charity that helps our community,” Morgan said.

Morgan said he invited the Smith family and others who have received care at Shriners Hospital to the bingo event on Jan. 13, 2020.

Doors to the Moose Lodge will open at 5 p.m. and the games will begin at 7 p.m. The lodge hosts the charity bingo on the second Monday of every month.

“Let’s start our the new year … and hopefully (we) can surpass the $21,000 we raised in 2019,” Morgan said.

There will be 10 regular games at $1 each and 4 coverall games at $5 each. If you choose to play all 14 games, the total is $30.

For December’s charity bingo, the Moose Lodge supported CASA and raised $976. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Moose-pic.jpg For December’s charity bingo, the Moose Lodge supported CASA and raised $976. Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

