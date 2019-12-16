School Board approves agenda items

ASHTON — The Mason County Board of Education held its special regular business meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Ashton Elementary School.

Board members present during the meeting were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe and Rhonda Tennant.

The board recognized teacher Katie Burns for receiving the 2019-20 West Virginia Reading Association Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award.

The board approved out of state travel for Vickie Workman, to travel to Phoenix, Ariz., Jan. 27-31, 2020, to attend The Summit on PLC (Professional Learning Communities) at Work. Title II will be the funding source.

Volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, and Point Pleasant Primary School were approved for the 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the following policies: 2111-Parent and Family Involvement; 2114-meeting State Accountability Measures; 2230.03-Hunter Safety Orientation Program; 2260-Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Education Opportunity; 2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability; 2261-Title I Services; 2261.01-Parent and Family Member Participation in Title I Programs; 2261.02-Parents’ Right to Know; 2261.03-District and School Report Card; 2280-Preschool Program; 2451-Alternative School Programs; 2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations; 2700-School Report Card; 3120-Employment of Professional Personnel; 3120.01-Highly Qualified Teachers and Paraprofessionals; 3131.05-Defining Qualifications for Professional Personnel; 3242.01-Tuition Reimbursement.

The board approved the following professional personnel matters: Family Medical Leave for Alyssa Russell, Teacher, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; accepted the resignation of Debra Eddy, School Psychologist, effective Jan. 20, 2020, due to retirement; accepted the resignation of Brenda Saunders, Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective Dec. 31, due to retirement; the employment of William Hicks, Teacher in Residence, 7-12 Grade General Science (pending TIR Certification), Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective Jan. 13, 2020; the employment of Heather Fallon and Elizabeth Siders, Substitute Teachers, for the 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the following service personnel matters: grant Family Medical Leave for George Rimmey, Bus Operator, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the resignation of Grace Connolly, Cook, effective November 30; the transfer of Will Hart, Custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, to Carpenter II/General Maintenance/Groundsman/Truck Driver/Painter/Handy Man, Maintenance Department, effective Dec. 12; the transfer of Josh Selman, General Maintenance/Groundsman/Plumber II, Maintenance Department, to Crew Leader/Plumber II/Groundsman/General Maintenance/Handy Man/Truck Driver, Maintenance Department, effective Dec. 12; the employment of Amber Lloyd, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, (8:00-4:00), effective Dec. 12.

The board approved the following extra-curricular personnel matters: the resignation of Cody Greathouse, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective Nov. 16; the employment of Amilda Noll-Thompson, Homeless Interventionist, Central Office Itinerant, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2019/20 school year; the employment of Stephen Richardson and Susan Saunders, as Skills USA Advisors, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the financial report and payment of the bills totally $1,288,545.48.

The next school board meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Mason County Board of Education Office. The first meeting will begin at 3 p.m. to discuss “student discipline.” The regular business meeting will begin at 4 p.m.