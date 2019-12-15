Mason Sheriff’s Deputy injured, man facing attempted murder charge

MILTON, W.Va. — A Mason County man will reportedly be facing charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment after allegedly firing gunshots at Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies, with one deputy sustaining injury.

In addition, Robert M. Glenn, 81, Milton, has been charged with malicious wounding in a reported incident involving the alleged shooting of a family member. The family member’s injuries were reported as not life threatening, according to multiple media outlets. He is currently incarcerated in the Western Regional Jail on the malicious wounding charge which is being investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The West Virginia State Police is investigating the reported shooting incident where the deputy was wounded. Both investigations are ongoing.

Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers said deputies went to a home on Whitten Ridge Road early Sunday morning to investigate the alleged shooting incident of Glenn’s family member, which reportedly occurred the previous day.

Deputies arrived at the residence on Whitten Ridge Road and encountered Glenn in the home, according to Sgt. Joe Finnicum with the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Glenn is alleged to have brandished a revolver and fired at the deputies who returned fire, with one of those deputies injured during the exchange, Finnicum said.

The deputy was reportedly transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington and then to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for care. On Sunday evening, Sheriff Powers told the Point Pleasant Register, the deputy, whose name had not been released as of press time, is in stable condition.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg