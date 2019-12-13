Council approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — Council approved various agenda items during their meeting on Monday evening.

The council members present at the meeting were Janet Hartley, Charles Towner Jr., Patricia Sallaz, Jerrie Howard, Gabe Roush, Leigh Ann Shepard, Elaine Hunt, Judy Holland and Brad Deal. Rick Simpkins was absent from the meeting.

Council approved City Attorney Michael Shaw to send certified mail of the intent to sue the owner of 700 and 702 Main Street. The structure on the property burned in early September, but the property has not been cleaned up. Shaw said the owners are violating city ordinances for unsightly properties. The owner will have 14 days to respond to the letter before they will be criminally charged $200 per day.

Council approved the donation of $1,500 to the Sleigh-bell Ball on Jan. 25 at the National Guard Armory.

Mayor Billings presented the request of Shaw to switch positions with the municipal judge. Council unanimously approved the request. Joe Supple will be taking the position of city attorney and Shaw will become the municipal judge beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Council unanimously voted to work with the department of transportation to install signs on Route 35 and Fourth Street for the River Front Murals. Council member Jerrie Howard said she received the request from Main Street organization. Council set the limit of $1,500 for the first year, which covers the design, installation and rental fees of the sign. Starting the second year, the signs will cost the city $675 annually as a rental fee.

In her report to council, City Clerk Tatterson said the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. There will be remarks, music and names of the victims read. The new plaque will be unveiled at the ceremony.

Tatterson also reminded everyone of the city employee Christmas dinner on Dec. 16. City offices will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In his report to council, Mayor Billings said he would be sending a letter of appreciation to Stan Bordman for replacing the lights on the Christmas wreaths.

Billings also said he has received reports of a panhandler in the downtown area. Officers cited the individual on Monday and he will be in court on Jan. 8. Mayor Billings and Tatterson said they have confirmed the individual receives financial assistance.

In his report to council, Shaw said he is discussing the repair of the sanitation trucks with the company that installed new turbos. After the turbos were installed, the engine quit working. Shaw said they will determine if the parts were defective or if they were installed incorrectly. This will then determine how the cost of repairs are handled.

City Inspector Randy Hall updated council on the issues with the trucks. They have two garbage trucks down and are currently using a truck from Racine, Ohio. During the meeting, Hall said he hoped to have one truck back on Tuesday. The other truck would not be fixed until around Dec. 20. The department is currently picking up trash on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

In council member updates,

Janet Hartley mentioned the street lights that needed fixed. Hartley told Mayor Billings that she would call about the light by the Metal of Honor Park between 26th Street and 27th Street.

Patricia Sallaz said the Christmas parade on Dec. 6 broke up before getting to the tower apartments. Sallaz said there were some people who could not see the parade because they are in wheelchairs and were on the balconies.

Jerrie Howard said she has heard reports of florescent paint on the flood wall again. Howard and Mayor Billings said the city paints over the graffiti and then someone does it again.

Howard asked if the Christmas decorations would continue down Main Street this year. Hall said the merchants have never asked for his assistance or the use of a truck this year.

Howard suggested starting a recycling program similar to the trash pick-up in the city. The idea would be that residents received a recycling bin and it would be collected once a week and taken to the county recycling center at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Howard thinks the program would save the city money in landfill costs and would help the environment. Mayor Billings suggested they talk with the county commissioners.

Elaine Hunt asked for the council members to receive the work order forms. Hunt said they used to have them and they were helpful to fill out when they received a complaint or concern from a citizen. Mayor Billings said they would be available at the next council meeting.

Judy Holland requested to have more information and literature about the downtown area to have available at Krodel Park.

The next Point Pleasant City Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

