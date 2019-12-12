PPHS band to hold Christmas concert

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Junior and Senior High School will perform their annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium.

The concert is titled “Silver Bells Concert” and will feature holiday favorites such as “Carol of the Bells” and “Baby it’s Cold Outside,” which will feature tap dancers. The concert will also have a steel drum group and a jazz ensemble.

“It’s a stressful concert for us, because we have to change gears from marching band to concert band immediately,” said high school band director Ben Loudin. The last marching event for the bands was on Dec. 6 at the Point Pleasant Christmas parade.

Loudin said the high school band has around 88 members including the steel drum and jazz groups. The junior high band has around 60 members.

“This is a combined concert for the high school, junior high and the feeder elementary schools — Beale Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Leon Elementary and Point Pleasant Intermediate School,” Loudin said. The elementary students included are those in fifth and sixth grade bands.

The junior and senior high students recently finished the marching band season. Loudin said the theme to the competition performance was “Superheros: Marvel v. DC” and they competed in seven competitions this season.

“In our highlighted competition, we ended up sweeping our class at the Warren Local competition,” Loudin said. The Warren Warrior Legacy Marching Competition is in Vincent, Ohio. The band won first place in all captions — color guard, percussion and band.

“They have adversity when they start all the way back in July,” Loudin said. “By the time we finish our season at the end of October, the strides they make by the end are just astronomical.”

Coming up in this year, the jazz ensemble will be traveling to New Orleans at the end of the year. Loudin said this is the small group trip that the band takes each year. Once every four years, the whole band goes on a trip.

Loudin said after the Christmas concert, the band will begin to focus on Black Knight Revue Season.

“This is going to be a big one this year,” Loudin said. “This is the 50th anniversary of Black Knight Revue.”

The revue will be March 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 3 p.m.

“This is a fun group of kids to work with,” Loudin said. “I always challenge them and they always seem to meet the challenge, no matter how hard or difficult things are that you throw at them.”

Students in the Point Pleasant High School band practice for the upcoming “Silver Bells Concert” on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0606a.jpg Students in the Point Pleasant High School band practice for the upcoming “Silver Bells Concert” on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.