Competition winners recognized

MASON — A Point Pleasant High School student and a student from Wahama High School have been announced as winners of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 annual youth scholarship competitions.

David Kapp, son of Jimmy and Beth Kapp of Point Pleasant, won the Voice of Democracy competition. Emma Northup, daughter of Nick and Kira Northup of Mason, was named the winner of the Patriot’s Pen contest.

The Voice of Democracy program is a patriotic audio essay competition for students in grades 9 through 12. According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars website, nearly 40,000 high school students compete for more than $2 million in scholarships and incentives annually in this contest. The grand prize winner of the Voice of Democracy receives a $30,000 scholarship award.

Prizes are awarded at the post, district, state, and national levels. State winners receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The Patriot’s Pen program is a patriotic essay writing competition for students in grades 6 through 8. More than 120,000 students participated last year in this event, according to the V.F.W. website. The first place national award is a $5,000 scholarship.

The Patriot’s Pen also has four levels — post, district, state and national. The national winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., as well.

This year’s theme for both contests was “What Makes America Great.” As post award winners, both will go on to compete at the district level. Northup and Kapp were presented certificates recently by Commander Ray Varian, and will each receive a plaque and cash award at the post Loyalty Day dinner in May.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

