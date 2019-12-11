Christmas on display

MASON COUNTY — Did you know Mason County has a circle where you can see five displays of Christmas lights and trees without ever leaving your vehicle?

The trail is especially nice for families that include older folks or babies, who are unable to walk long distances or stand in the cold for long periods of time. On the circle, which takes you from Point Pleasant to Letart, you will see the light displays at Krodel Park and the West Virginia State Farm Museum, as well as tree displays in downtown Point Pleasant, Mason and Letart.

Starting on Fourth Street in Point Pleasant, vehicles can travel along to see the “Light of Christmas” tree project. The display is a fundraiser for the Mason County Toys for Kids, and leads to the city’s official Christmas tree. If you are able to walk the park, each tree includes a sign bearing who sponsored it.

The next stop on the trail will be the Krodel Park light display, under the direction of the Main Street Point Pleasant organization. Open each evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the drive-through show features light displays of Santa Claus, a church, toy soldiers, and more.

After visiting Krodel, it is back to town, where vehicles can make their way to Sand Hill Road. Traveling to nearly the end, you will find the Letart Nature Park trees at the Letart Community Center. Now in its second year, the trees are placed in honor or memory of someone special to the family or organization who sponsored them.

At the end of Sand Hill Road, turn left and continue to the Town of Mason, where vehicles will turn right onto Pomeroy Street and go to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. There you will see the “Trees in the Park” display of over a dozen decorated trees. Some are placed in honor or memory of someone and will include signs for those who are able to walk around the trees. Those unable can view them from the circular drive.

The final stop on the circle takes you back onto Route 62 toward Point Pleasant, where vehicles will turn left onto Fairground Road. The West Virginia State Farm Museum offers more than a million lights at its display, which is open from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. The light show is drive-through, or can also be walked. Santa will be in the kitchen each night with hot chocolate and cookies.

All displays listed, with the exception of the farm museum, will be available until after Christmas. The farm museum lights will continue through Dec. 15.

For those who don’t live in Point Pleasant or want to begin the circle there, since the trail forms a loop, it can be started from the nearest display. All events are free of charge. Donations are accepted at Krodel Park and the farm museum.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

