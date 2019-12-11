PPFD hosts Santa

The Point Pleasant Fire Department hosted their first “Breakfast with Santa” event on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the New Hope Bible Baptist Church. The department accepted donations during the event, but it was open to the public to have a warm breakfast, fellowship and to visit with Santa. Pictured are members of the department with Santa.

