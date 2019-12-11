Council raises wages, compensation

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant City Council voted for employee pay raises during their meeting on Monday evening.

The council unanimously agreed to increase all full-time, hourly employees wages by 35 percent. These raises will be given to those who have been employed for at least six months. The last raise the city gave to its employees was in July 2017. The 35 percent increase will cost the city $27,081.16 annually.

Council heard the first reading to increase the compensation of municipal officers and employees by 10 percent. According to City Clerk Amber Tatterson, these employees and positions have never been given a raise. The following positions will receive an increase, water and sewer manager, which is Mayor Brian Billings, will increase $4,800, city clerk will increase $3,800, city attorney will increase $1,500, street commissioner will increase $3,600, and chief of police will increase $4,000. The total additional cost to the city will be $17,700 annually. This increase is under Article 165 and will be read two more times before council votes on the proposal.

The original proposal of rate increase for the municipal offers was for five percent, but councilman Charles Towner Jr. said he felt the increase was not enough.

Under Article 165, the city council members will also receive an increase in their annual pay from $660 to $850.

If council passes the article and raises compensation, the increase will begin July 1, 2020.

The next Point Pleasant City Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13.

Read more about the City Council meeting in upcoming editions of the Register.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

