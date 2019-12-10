Council discusses garbage truck concerns

NEW HAVEN — Garbage truck woes were discussed when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, Matt Shell and Roy Dale Grimm.

After being down numerous times in the past, it was reported the garbage truck is broke down once again. The mayor said it is expected to be repaired by the end of the week.

The town has applied for a grant to pay a portion on the purchase of a new truck, as well as a low interest rate loan for the balance. Recorder Hysell read letters of support from both Senator Eric Tarr and the Mason County Commission regarding the grant application.

The mayor said if funding is granted, it will take an additional year for the truck to be built.

The need for equipment to maintain the floor of the community center was discussed. Councilman Shell said there is a need for a vacuum cleaner, as well as a floor buffer/polisher. He said the buffer/polisher costs anywhere between $699 and $1,200.

Council members tabled the discussion. Contacts will be made with various local agencies to see if anyone would have a used one for sale or that could be donated.

In other action, the council:

Announced the town attorney is retiring June 30, 2020, and a new one must be found;

Agreed to pay a years of service benefit of $225 to full-time employees and $75 to part-time employees;

Approved the holiday calendar for 2020, following the state calendar, but adding municipal election day;

Commended town workers for staying and fixing a water leak on Sunday that enabled school to be held Monday;

Agreed to schedule a work session to consider updates to town ordinances;

Expressed the need for more full time laborers, with applications to be sought; and,

Rescinded a motion to have E&R Excavating work on Sixth Street, after it was found the town was not at fault for water going onto a resident’s property, allegedly from the water tank.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

