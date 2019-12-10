Mason Council approves election ordinance

MASON — The third and final reading of a new municipal election ordinance was held when the Mason Town Council met recently.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, and council members Becky Pearson, Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger and Marty Yeager.

The ordinance will follow the election guidelines as set in the West Virginia Code. The most significant change for Mason will be the cost to seek office.

In the past, anyone wishing to run for mayor, recorder or council paid a $5 filing fee. Under the new ordinance, the fee changes to one percent of the office holder’s salary. For mayor, hopefuls will now pay a $100 filing fee, recorder a $50 fee, and council a $6 fee.

Various Christmas items were discussed during the meeting. It was announced the New Haven Road Angels car club contributed both money and a number of toys for the recent Santa visit at town hall. It was also noted that Walmart donated the Christmas tree near the sign at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, and the live tree at the town hall was purchased from a local tree farm for $40.

Stover requested the council purchase additional decorations to be placed throughout town, and it was decided to consider this in the spring when the decorations are available at sale prices. The council agreed to pay AEP to fix the outlets that are broken on poles that hold the decorations.

A house decorating contest is currently underway, it was told, and those who live within the municipality have until Dec. 16 to register for the free event. Judging will be Dec. 17 between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, and residents can call the town hall at 304-773-5200 to register.

In other action, the council:

Voted in favor of allowing police officers to sign an extended contract with monetary bonuses;

Renewed health insurance benefits for employees only at a cost of $4,700 a month;

Hired Zach Beegle as a per diem police officer at a rate of $13.50 per hour;

Heard a request from Stover to consider the purchase of an illuminated sign in front of town hall; and,

Discussed business licenses and building permits, and those who are not getting them.

The next meeting will be Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

