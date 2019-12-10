POINT PLEASANT — The 10th Annual Christmas Gala at Gallery at 409 is Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m.
Eleven local artists will showcase their paintings at the gallery. Each artists will have four to six pieces displayed at the gala, according to gallery owner Ruth Finley.
“This is the best of our local artists,” Finley said. All the artists have shown at Gallery at 409 before, except Jamie Stepp of Point Pleasant.
Finley said the artists participating in the show include Stepp, Joann Craig, of Columbus, Larry Bragg, of Point Pleasant, Cheryl Lund, of Gallipolis, Gerry Enrico, of Point Pleasant, Charles Ott, of Lincoln County, Pam Conley, of Gallipolis, Patrick Chanmongsuang, of Point Pleasant, Pattie Del-Checclo, of Huntington, Kelsi Boyd, of Point Pleasant, and Julie Finley, of Point Pleasant.
Finley invites the public to the free event to enjoy music, art, food and friendship at Gallery at 409.
Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.