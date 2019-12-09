Fatal accident on W.Va. 62

HARTFORD — One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 62 early Sunday morning.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle was transporter to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston by MedFlight.

According Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers, Jacob Cochran, 19, was killed in the crash. The name of the injured driver has not been released at this time. Sheriff Powers did not have an update on the condition of the driver as of press time.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment, according to a press release.

Deputies are investigating the crash.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Mason County EMS, Mason Fire Department and New Haven Fire Department responded to the crash.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.