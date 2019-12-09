Celebrating the season

The Bend Area celebrated Christmas on Saturday with parades in Mason and New Haven. Pictured are the Grinch, Santa Claus, and Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston taking center stage in New Haven Saturday on a float in the annual Christmas parade. Riley entertained the crowd by singing Christmas tunes. Also, pictured, this little girl must have made the nice list this year because she was all smiles talking to Santa at the Mason Town Hall Saturday. Children visiting Santa received an ornament, candy cane, decorated cookie and toy. The New Haven Road Angels car club helped contribute to the goodies the children received. More on Saturday’s parades inside this edition and online at www.mydailyregister.com

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.5-Grinch.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_10.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy