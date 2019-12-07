Christmas in Mason, New Haven

Mary and Joseph are pictured as they make their way to Jerusalem, as depicted by Salem Community Church.

A number of Biblical floats were among the entries in both the New Haven and Mason Christmas parades Saturday. The floats told of the coming of Christ, all the way to Jesus carrying the cross.

The Wahama White Falcon Band appeared in both the Mason and New Haven parades Saturday.

Shepherds were shown visiting Jesus on the float entered by Faith Baptist Church of Mason.

First Baptist Church of Mason entered a float showing the birth of Jesus in both the New Haven and Mason Christmas parades on Saturday.

It was mostly smiles for these children who posed with Santa for pictures at the Mason Town Hall following the parade.

An antique fire truck was in the Mason Christmas parade, entered by the Gallipolis Shrine Club.

In New Haven, Santa made his way through town on a fire truck during the parade. He returned to the fire station after to hear the wish lists of boys and girls.

Santa arrived in Mason in Saturday’s parade, and was at the town hall following to hear wish lists and give out treats.