Christmas arrives in Point Pleasant

The rain and cool temperatures did not dampen the holiday spirits of those gathered for the City of Point Pleasant’s annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony Friday night. Following one of the year’s largest parades, the switch was flipped at Gunn Park, lighting up not only the city’s official Christmas tree but the trees for the Light of Christmas tree project which raises money for the Mason County Toys for Kids organization. Pictured are the moments following the tree lighting.

