School choirs to perform

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School and Junior High School choirs will present their Holidays Concert on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The high school will perform on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and the junior high will perform on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at PPJ/SHS.

“I call it the Holidays Concert, with an ’s,’ because it’s multiple holidays,” said Ethan Bartlett, the choir director. “I like to do a variety of music, especially for the Holidays Concert. So we have music that’s just about winter, we have music that’s about Christmas, and we have some music that’s about Hanukkah.”

Some of the songs that will be sang by the students include “Carol of the Bells,” “Season of Light,” “Chapua Kali Desemba,” “Twelve Days After Christmas,” and more.

“I think it’s so important to give them an idea of how other people celebrate this time of year, as well as let them celebrate whatever way they want,” Bartlett said.

The high school choir consists of 110 students and is broken into three choir groups. The junior high choir has around 70 students.

“They’ve really come a long way and it’s been a nice time getting to know them and getting to connect with them,” said Bartlett, who is in his second year as the choir direct at school.

The Holidays Concert is a free event on both evenings. There is a charity drawing, where the winner gets to conduct a song “that’s pretty wacky,” Bartlett said. The money from the drawing goes toward the PPHS clothing closet and food pantry to benefit the students directly.

