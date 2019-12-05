Celebrating ‘A Colonial Christmas’

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Battle Days committee is hosting a new event for Christmas this year.

“A Colonial Christmas” will allow ticket-holders to travel back to 1796 to experience colonial customs and how people celebrated Christmas. The event will be this Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The committee will give a candlelight tour of the Mansion House at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The house was built in 1796 by Walter Newman. Newman fought in the Battle of Point Pleasant, in the same spot where the house resides.

The legend has it that Newman’s wife would not move west from the Allegheny Mountains unless he built her a mansion. Newman built the house after the battle and waited for his wife to join him.

Before she came to Point Pleasant, Newman used the home as a tavern and inn. The house has a basement, two stories and an attic. Today the home is filled with historical items and is used as a museum at the state park. The displays include heirlooms of the era, authentic four-poster beds, which are over 150 years old, a large piano and various antiques. The Colonel Charles Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution manages the Mansion House Museum.

Those who participate in the tour will meet the Newman family, friends and guests staying in the mansion, according to Darla Jackson, Battle Days committee member.

Jackson said the tickets for the candlelight tour are $5 and will be sold at Siders Jewelry Store, on Main Street, through Saturday. Tickets will be sold for specific time slots, which will eliminate long lines in the cold. Tickets will not be available during the event on Saturday night.

This is the first time for the Colonial Christmas, but Jackson said they hope to make the tour an annual event.

