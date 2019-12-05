Elementary students to perform Christmas programs

MASON COUNTY — Elementary schools in Mason County will be having their annual Christmas programs beginning next week.

The following is a schedule of those programs as submitted to the Point Pleasant Register:

Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS)

PPIS will have its Christmas program on Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. The concert, titled “Crazy Carols,” will feature nearly 100 fifth and sixth grade students. The choir will be putting a twist on classic Christmas favorites — such as “Clean the Halls” instead of “Deck the Halls.”

Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS)

PPPS will be performing its Christmas concert on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium. The theme this year is “How to Train Your Reindeer to Fly.” The primary students will even have a hand-bell choir made up of students and they will perform “special tunes,” according to Principal Vickie Workman. The primary school Staff Hand-bell Choir will also be performing a song.

Leon Elementary School

Leon Elementary will have its Christmas program on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Leon Gymnasium. The program will begin with the preschool students and progress through all grades throughout the evening.

Roosevelt Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary will begin its program at 6 p.m on Dec. 17 in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium.

New Haven Elementary School

New Haven Elementary kindergarten students will have a Christmas program on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the school. All three kindergarten classes will be participating.

Beale Elementary School

Beale Elementary will have its Christmas programs on Dec. 17 at the school. The preschool program will begin at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the kindergarten students at 9:30 a.m. The third and fourth grade classes will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Ashton Elementary School

Aston Elementary students will perform their Christmas program on Dec. 19 at the school. The preschool students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the kindergarten through second grade at 9 a.m. The third through sixth grade students will begin their program at 1:30 p.m.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

