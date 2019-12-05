Lloyd chosen as ‘EMT of the Year’

MASON — The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason has chosen Elisabeth Lloyd of Apple Grove as its “EMT of the Year.”

Lloyd started with Mason County EMS in 1998, and was recently presented the award by V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian.

A shift supervisor and county community involvement coordinator, Lloyd has established or participated in many programs that benefit the public. One of these is the West Virginia State Police “Handle With Care” program, where she serves as liaison for the county emergency services, as well as the Mason County Board of Education.

“Handle With Care” joins law enforcement, emergency services, schools and counselors in giving notice when a child has undergone trauma and might need extra attention and care. Due to Lloyd’s work with the program, she became a member of the state committee, the only member to date representing EMS.

Lloyd also identified a lack of affordable and available CPR training within the county, and obtained corporate support to deliver the training at no cost to citizens. She initiated the first “Kids Only” CPR class in Mason County.

“Stop the Bleed” is another program Lloyd has led among the Mason County school employees. Over 100 have taken the training, with the goal to complete all school employees by the end of the year.

Seeing a gap in the emergency services response to the opiate crisis, Lloyd developed “Warm Handoff” resource bags that are now carried on every county ambulance. The bags include local and state resources available to both the victims and their families.

Also seeing a need for better communication between emergency services and the special needs community, Lloyd initiated a three-day open house. The event introduced the special needs residents to fire, law, EMS and the 911 center. The first two days hosted special needs children within Mason County Schools, while the third day was opened to the adult special needs community.

Lloyd was recognized this past summer as the West Virginia OEMS EMT of the Year. Married to Jason Lloyd, they have several children in their blended family, including Gavin Frush, Byron Bryant, and Allison, Alexis, Kaitlin and Ashlee Lloyd.

Lloyd will be honored at the V.F.W. post’s Loyalty Day dinner in May, and will go on to compete in the district competition.

Elisabeth Lloyd, center, has been chosen as the “EMT of the Year” by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. She is pictured with Dennis Zimmerman, left, director of Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-EMT.jpg Elisabeth Lloyd, center, has been chosen as the “EMT of the Year” by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. She is pictured with Dennis Zimmerman, left, director of Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and V.F.W. Commander Ray Varian. Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

