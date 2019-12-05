CNA graduating class celebrated

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (PVNRC) and Mountain State Educational Services recently celebrated their second graduating class of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) at the PVNRC.

The CNA apprenticeship program allows eligible students to gain a higher education and learn the skills needed to function in the role of a CNA.

“The Pleasant Valley Hospital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is excited to be the first facility chosen to offer a CNA apprenticeship program in West Virginia. This is our second graduating class of CNAs and all graduates have started new careers within our organization. Mountain State Educational Services is a very important partner and we can’t thank them enough for opening new avenues of medical education for people in our community,” stated Amber Findley, PVNRC administrator.

Other collaborating organizations who make this program a success are the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship, and Mid-Ohio Valley Workforce Development Board. These organizations provide students guidance and access to incentives like financial reimbursement of transportation and meal costs, uniform purchases, and book fees.

Students are required to complete a minimum of 120 hours of classroom and clinical training in accordance with the Office of Health Facility Licenser and Certification and the WV Nurse Aide Registry. Additionally, students are required to complete 24 hours of classroom training from Mason County Adult Education services.

For more information or to be put on the waiting list for the next class, please contact Shawn Cole, Director of Nursing or Misty Grant, Assistant Director of Nursing at PVNRC at 304-675-5236.

Pictured from left, Emily Gaskins, human resources director, Amber Findley, administrator, Patricia Shamblin, Mendy Swords, Otis Johnson, Rachelle Clonch, Bailey Walter, Brittany Bonecutter, Hayle Clendenen, Diana Hall RN, CNA class instructor, Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-CNA.jpg Pictured from left, Emily Gaskins, human resources director, Amber Findley, administrator, Patricia Shamblin, Mendy Swords, Otis Johnson, Rachelle Clonch, Bailey Walter, Brittany Bonecutter, Hayle Clendenen, Diana Hall RN, CNA class instructor, Jeff Noblin, FACHE, PVH CEO. PVH | Courtesy