Commissioners approve FD assistance

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners voted to assist the New Haven Fire Department for furnace replacement during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The New Haven Volunteer Fire Department (NHVFD) needs to replace two furnaces at the building. The department says it can pay for the purchase, but they asked the commissioners if they would assist financially to make it easier. Commissioners all voted to give the department $2,000. County Administrator John Gerlach said the units were last replaced in 1991. Gerlach is also sending the department half of its yearly funds, totally $4,875. Commissioner Tracy Doolittle said in her six years on the job, she does not remember the NHVFD asking for anything.

The commissioners welcomed the new Mason County Public Service District (PSD) director. Director Brian Bruce recently started at in the county and commissioners thanked him for his work. Bruce said he has over 14 years experience in water and utilities. Bruce has begun working on the Apple Grove Plant Project and signed for grant applications. The plant at Apple Grove is currently dormant and has never pumped water since construction. Bruce hopes the plant will be operating in the future. PSD is looking for a waste water operator to join the department. For more information, contact the Mason County PSD office.

Gerlach presented the commissioners with four quotes from law firms for the delinquent tax collections. Commissioner Rick Handley suggested narrowing the quotes to two of the firms and they will make a decision at the next meeting. The two law firms that will be reviewed are Atkins and Ogle Law Offices, LC, and Bellomy and Turner, LC. Both firms are working for surrounding counties to handle taxes.

Commissioners approved the broadband contract, minutes from the previous meeting and applications for corrections of erroneous assessments form the county clerk.

The commissioners will be attending the Leon Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) 90th anniversary celebration at the Leon Town Hall on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

Commissioners Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle, County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach were all present during the meeting on Tuesday.

The next county commissioners meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

