Gingerbread decorating begins

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center’s culinary students are in the process of creating their gingerbread structures for the holiday season.

The students, under the direction of Diane Saunders, design and decorate a gingerbread structure each year. The completed gingerbread will be displayed at People’s Bank in Point Pleasant. The gingerbread houses are scheduled to arrive at the bank next week.

Saunders said the project takes two to three weeks to finish.

“They make all their own gingerbread dough,” Saunders said. “And everyone picks out their own templates.”

Templates range from houses to barns and churches to trains.

Saunders said after the students select their design, they work together to cut out the shapes for their pieces. Students are allowed to work individually or with a partner. Saunders has 17 students in the culinary program and there will be 12 gingerbread structures.

“This year we were thinking about setting them up in the hallway and letting the kids vote on which one they like the best,” Saunders said.

The culinary students in Saunders’ class are not strangers to competition. The students recently competed in cupcake wars at the career center. They also have a mystery box challenge every year, which is where Saunders selects ingredients that the students have to use to make an appetizer and entree.

Students also do catering events throughout the year for the chamber and the school, Saunders said.

The culinary program, which is a two-year program, teaches students a restaurant environment, knife skills, how to make stocks and sauces, global cuisine, desserts and much more. Students from all Mason County high schools are able to join the program in their junior year. Students who complete the program will graduate high school with certifications for ProStart, ServSafe and the Mason County Food Handlers’ License.

Pictured is Quintin Wolford with his group’s gingerbread church that they finished building. They will be decorating the church for the display at People’s Bank. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0594a.jpg Pictured is Quintin Wolford with his group’s gingerbread church that they finished building. They will be decorating the church for the display at People’s Bank. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Students are finishing baking their gingerbread pieces. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0596a.jpg Students are finishing baking their gingerbread pieces. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP The windows in this gingerbread church are made from melted hard candies. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_DSC_0597a.jpg The windows in this gingerbread church are made from melted hard candies. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

