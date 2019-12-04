Biblical floats to be featured in parades

BEND AREA — Eleven churches will come together to make sure those attending parades in the Bend Area on Saturday remember the true meaning of Christmas.

For the third year, under the direction of Fairview Bible Church Pastor Donnie Dye, the churches will join to present a number of Biblical floats. The floats will take viewers from the angel visiting Mary, all the way to the cross.

Pastor Dye said the members of the churches felt they should depict the entire story of Jesus Christ through to the cross, and not simply the birth alone. Due to the solemn nature surrounding the floats, fire trucks will remain silent during the parades.

There will be 10 scenes provided, including:

The angel visiting Mary by the New Haven United Methodist Church;

Mary visiting Elizabeth by the Graham Church;

The angel visiting Joseph by Fairview Bible Church;

Mary and Joseph traveling to Jerusalem by the Salem Community Church;

No room at the inn by the Mason United Methodist Church;

Angels appearing to the shepherds by the St. Paul Lutheran Church;

The birth of Jesus in the manger by First Baptist Church;

The star by the Clifton and West Columbia United Methodist churches;

The shepherds visiting Jesus by Faith Baptist Church; and,

The cross by the New Haven Church of God.

The New Haven parade will begin at 11 a.m. Line-up will take place at the New Haven Community Building, and the parade will continue to the former NAPA building. Santa will visit with the children following the parade in the fire station.

The Mason parade will begin at noon, following line-up at the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. It will continue to the fire station. Santa will be giving out treats at the town hall following the parade.

The annual New Haven Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Christmas Craft Show will also take place Saturday at the fire station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature over 50 local craftsmen displaying their items for sale. The kitchen will also be open to sell food, including hotdogs, tacos in a bag, barbecues, and other items.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

