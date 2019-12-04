Ribbon cutting for ‘Florida Bill’s’

A ribbon cutting was recently held for Florida Bill’s Automotive Small Engine & Welding Repair, 3314 Mossman Avenue, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Reach Florida Bill’s at 304-675-2002. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Welcoming the new business were, from left, Larry Jones, Mason County Chamber of Commerce vice president, Wyatt Corson, Linda Curry with mascot Maxwell, William “Bill” Corson, Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson.

A ribbon cutting was recently held for Florida Bill’s Automotive Small Engine & Welding Repair, 3314 Mossman Avenue, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Reach Florida Bill’s at 304-675-2002. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Welcoming the new business were, from left, Larry Jones, Mason County Chamber of Commerce vice president, Wyatt Corson, Linda Curry with mascot Maxwell, William “Bill” Corson, Mayor Brian Billings, City Clerk Amber Tatterson.