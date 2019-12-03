‘O Christmas Tree’…at Gunn Park

Point Pleasant’s official city Christmas tree arrived at Gunn Park on Tuesday. The tree was freshly cut from Rawson Farm earlier in the day. Street department employees are pictured with Street Commissioner Randy Hall, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson. The tree will be lit following the city’s annual Christmas parade this Friday – the parade begins at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony to immediately follow. Street Department Employee Butch Bonecutter, pictured fifth from left, had previously told the Register it typically takes two, five-gallon buckets of water, at least three times a week, to keep the city’s tree watered through the Christmas season.

