POINT PLEASANT — Every December, the national organization of Wreaths Across America places wreaths on graves of veterans to remember and honor their lives and that ceremony will take place in Mason County as well.

The Mason County Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) sponsors the wreaths that will be placed at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. Last year, the Mason County 4-H Teen Leaders set out to help the DAR by collecting orders for wreaths. This year, they were eager to help again, according to organizers. The teen leaders found sponsors to purchase the wreaths that will be placed on the graves sites.

“This is probably my group’s favorite service event,” said extension agent Lorrie Wright.

Wreaths Across America remembers veterans from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts. The organization states there will be ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations this year.

“I’m very proud of them for their interest,” Wright said. “It’s not something they were forced into. It’s someting they choose to do.”

Wright said the Teen Leaders requested Wreaths Across America as one of their service projects after they participated last year. She said the members showed respect and patriotism during last year’s event and the collections this year.

A ceremony to honor the veterans will be Dec. 14 at noon at Suncrest Cemetery. After the ceremony, the volunteers will walk through the cemetery to place the wreaths.

