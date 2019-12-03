Christmas lunch featured event for seniors

MASON COUNTY — December looks to be a busy month for the county’s senior citizens, as a number of activities have been slated at both the Gene Salem and Mason senior centers.

The highlight of the month will be a Christmas lunch at both centers on Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. The menu will include baked ham, sweet potatoes, corn, roll, and apple pie. According to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, the center site coordinators should be notified by Dec. 16 for those seniors wishing to attend, to ensure there is enough food and other goodies.

In Mason, activities for the month begin Dec. 9 when “Sewing with Missie and Carmen” takes place at 10 a.m. Participants will be making Christmas stockings.

Angels Dorsey, R.N., will be doing wellness checks on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m., Ann Dalton will present “Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits.” Christmas bingo will be featured at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Regular Mason weekly activities include bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

At the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant, Sharon Shull of Pleasant Valley Hospital will inform the seniors on the PVH Swing Bed Unit Rehab on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s director of constituent services, Teri Booth, will visit on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., followed by wellness checks by Ruth Upton, R.N., at 10:30 a.m. Also at that time, Malissa Slone, R.N., will present “Flu, Pneumonia, Handwashing.”

On Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., the seniors will receive a Christmas visit from students of Ashton Elementary School. Christmas stockings will be made Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. during “Sewing with Carmen,” and Ann Dalton will follow at 11 a.m. with the presentation “Medicare Advantage Supplemental Benefits.”

Christmas bingo will be held Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. On Dec. 26, Hope Roush of Ohio Valley Bank will talk about “Safe Banking for Seniors” at 10:30 a.m.

Regular weekly activities at the Point Pleasant center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service or Bible study on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

Riffle said the centers and Mason County Action Group business office will be closed Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas. For more information on activities or services offered by the action group, call 304-675-2369. There is also a website at www.masonseniors.com.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

