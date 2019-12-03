Blood drives planned during December

OHIO VALLEY — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.

How blood donation impacts lives

On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schienebeck experienced a complication during her pregnancy and found herself losing blood extremely fast. She was in and out of consciousness and felt her life slipping away. Schienebeck was given blood transfusions on the way to the hospital, during emergency surgery and after surgery. “I would not be alive today if it was not for the American Red Cross and the gracious donors who gave their blood,” said Schienebeck. “Blood is more than just blood. It’s the key to saving lives.”

In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 3-31:

Gallia County

Rio Grande — Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Buckeye Hills Vocational School, 351 Buckeye Hills Road

Bidwell — Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Springfield Township Fire Department, 13984 State Rt. 554

Gallipolis — Dec. 19, 12:30-6 p.m., Saint Peters Episcopal Church, 541 2nd Avenue

Mason County

Mason —Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wahama High School, Route 62 North No 1 Falcon Drive

Meigs County

Pomeroy — Dec. 18, 1:30-6 p.m., Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue

Middleport — Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of Christ Family Life Center, 437 Main Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.