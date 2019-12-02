SkillsUSA Club to stock ‘blessing boxes’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center’s (MCCC) chapter of SkillsUSA is asking for donations for hygiene products for the county high schools.

As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, the club plans to place “blessing boxes” at all of the high schools in Mason County. According to club President Clairissa Mattox, the plan is to fill the boxes with food and hygiene products for students in need. These boxes are part of the club’s plan to incorporate more community service projects during the year.

The MCCC SkillsUSA chapter and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Point Pleasant Junior Women’s Club will be hosting the personal hygiene drive.

The supplies will benefit students in need and shelter residents. The items needed include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, razors, feminine products, floss, lotion, brushes and combs. The clubs will be accepting the donations until Jan 1, 2020.

Items can be dropped off at the career center at 281 Scenic Drive in Point Pleasant. For pick up, call 304-675-3039, 304- 675-0021, or 304-578-5256. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Pictured are some of the items the SkillsUSA Club has collected for students and shelter residents in need. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Skills_Photo.jpg Pictured are some of the items the SkillsUSA Club has collected for students and shelter residents in need. Mason County Career Center | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.