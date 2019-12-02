Making the season merry

Members of local Mason County CEOS Clubs have been decorating the front window of the Point Pleasant Register this year, including the Camp Conley CEOS Club which decorated for October, November and December. Pictured here are Camp Conley members Phyllis Hesson, Darlene Haer and Mary Artis who decorated the window for Christmas, including some homemade ornaments for their tree. Local CEOS club members will meet this week for their annual holiday craft workshop to close out the year.

Members of local Mason County CEOS Clubs have been decorating the front window of the Point Pleasant Register this year, including the Camp Conley CEOS Club which decorated for October, November and December. Pictured here are Camp Conley members Phyllis Hesson, Darlene Haer and Mary Artis who decorated the window for Christmas, including some homemade ornaments for their tree. Local CEOS club members will meet this week for their annual holiday craft workshop to close out the year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Camp-COnley.jpg Members of local Mason County CEOS Clubs have been decorating the front window of the Point Pleasant Register this year, including the Camp Conley CEOS Club which decorated for October, November and December. Pictured here are Camp Conley members Phyllis Hesson, Darlene Haer and Mary Artis who decorated the window for Christmas, including some homemade ornaments for their tree. Local CEOS club members will meet this week for their annual holiday craft workshop to close out the year. Beth Sergent | OVP