For the Record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Oct. 21-Nov. 25: Rocky L. Kearns, Jr., 37, West Columbia, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Bryan W. Sanneman, 48, Mason, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy McCormick. Patrick A. Rollins, 36, Point Pleasant, grand larceny, arrested by Deputy Turner. Prudence A. Mayes, 38, Point Pleasant, petit larceny, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Christopher D. Copley, 27, Bidwell, Ohio, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Tyler S. Blanton, 30, Vinton, Ohio, bringing stolen property into state, fugitive from justice, arrested by Deputy Veith. Lewis G. Green, 58, Apple Grove, DUI, arrested by Sgt. Terry. Elizabeth Hawkins, 24, Ashton, battery, trespassing, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Richard F.A. Long, 36, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

Kevin L. Smith, 54, Ashton, battery, assault, arrested by Deputy Butler. Patrick A. Rollins, 36, Point Pleasant, grand larceny, arrested by Lt. Greene. Charles D. Meeks, 26, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Robert L. Erwin, 47, Pliny, breaking and entering, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Austin Fitzgerald, 23, Pomeroy, Ohio, petit larceny, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Turner. Mariah A. Mitchell, 23, Point Pleasant, petit larceny, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Turner. Castina M. Clark, 38, Henderson, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Keith W. Burns, 22, Glenwood, domestic battery, capias, arrested by Deputy Veith. Alysha J. Harden, 27, Point Pleasant, battery on government employee, arrested by Deputy Veith.

Joshua D. Siders, 39, Point Pleasant, driving while revoked for DUI, operating ATV on highway, arrested by Deputy Turner. Noah M. Edens, 37, Barboursville, DUI, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy Turner. Passion M. Smith, 21, Huntington, capias, arrested by Deputy Veith. Lindsay R. Ball, 41, Point Pleasant, petit larceny, destruction of property, accomplices, aiders and abettors, arrested by Deputy Veith. Timothy A. Russell, 24, Point Pleasant, driving while revoked, no MVI, no registration, improper registration, no insurance, arrested by Deputy Lee. Corey S. Allen, 27, Glenwood, capias, arrested by Deputy Butler. Erin G. Taylor, 31, Leon, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Cassie N. Muscari, 34, Letart, driving revoked DUI, no insurance, arrested by Deputy Veith. Chad W. McCallister, 38, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, possession of marijuana, arrested by Deputy Turner. James R. Hatfield, 25, Gallipolis Ferry, tampering with a vehicle, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Timothy W. Gibbs, 61, Letart, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

Point Pleasant Police Department

The Point Pleasant Police Department reports the following monthly activity report, as submitted at the most recent Point Pleasant City Council meeting: 17 citations written; 10 accident reports processed; 34 criminal reports taken/processed.

