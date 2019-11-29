Christmas activities for Bend Area

BEND AREA — Christmas activities in the Bend Area have been finalized and will include parades, visits with Santa, a craft show, concert and more.

The celebrations will begin Dec. 7 in New Haven, where the New Haven Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual Christmas Craft Show.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 50 crafters will display their wares for sale. According to Shelby Duncan, one of the organizers, there will be everything from candles and wreaths to baked goods, jellies and jams. Auxiliary members will also be selling their famous dish cloths.

The show is now in its 42nd year, Duncan said, having been started by the woman’s club. After approximately the first five years, the auxiliary took over the event and has hosted it since.

The kitchen will also be open during the show. Tacos in a bag, hotdogs and sauce, and barbecues will be sold, along with other items.

The New Haven Christmas Parade will start that day at 11 a.m. Line-up will be on Layne Street near the swimming pool at 10:30 a.m. Following the parade, Santa will make his way from riding atop a fire truck to the fire station, where he will hear wish lists from boys and girls. Treats will also be distributed.

Many of the New Haven parade entries will continue down the road to join in the Mason Christmas Parade, which is set to begin at noon. Line-up will take place in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. Following this parade, Santa will be giving out treats and small gifts at the town hall.

For the third year, both the New Haven and Mason parades will include entries from local churches. Under the direction of Donnie Dye, pastor of Fairview Bible Church, the church entries will depict the life of Jesus Christ.

Another holiday event will take place the following day, Dec. 8, when the annual Bend Area CARE Christmas Concert is held at Wahama High School. It will begin at 2 p.m., and will feature music from both the New Haven Elementary and Wahama High School music programs.

(Additional details on both the church parade floats and CARE concert will be published in upcoming editions of the Register.)

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

