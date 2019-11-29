Sheriff’s Department receives AAA award

BARBOURSVILLE — The Mason County Sheriff’s Department was presented an award through AAA earlier this month for traffic safety.

The department accepted the AAA Silver Award for the Community Traffic Safety Program, according to the department. Recently retired Cpl. Ronnie Spencer accepted the award on behalf of the department.

“Spencer was instrumental in achieving this award for the county through enforcement and education,” said the sheriff’s department via a press release.

Spencer assisted the Hannan High School Drivers Education students in winning first place at the AAA Teen Driving Competition for two years in a row. Spencer also directed the statewide Battle of the Belts competition for Point Pleasant and Hannan high schools.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department was among other departments in Mason County and surrounding counties to be presented with awards from AAA in November.

Spencer was recently honored by the Mason County Commissioners for his 40-plus years in law enforcement in the area. He was also named law enforcement officer of the year by the Rotary Club.

