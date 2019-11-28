Local Democrat receives statewide recognition

CHARLESTON — United States Senator Joe Manchin III joined with Democratic leaders from throughout West Virginia in honoring Beverly Forbes as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.

According to a press release from organizers with the award, “This Outstanding Democrat was selected by local county leaders for hard work and dedication to the Democratic Party in Mason County. Forbes received tribute from Democrats assembled at the recent Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner Celebration in Charleston on Friday, Nov. 15. This year’s special Keynote Speaker was United States Senator Jon Tester (D-MT).”

Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 34th Annual Awards Ceremony indicated that the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.

“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said.

Joining Manchin and Coria in acknowledging the accomplishments of the honoree were State Treasurer John Perdue, State Executive Committee Chair Belinda Biafore and United States Senator Jon Tester.

The honoree was honored with special recognition and presentations by party officials.

“The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers.” Coria said.

Information submitted by Karen Coria, chair, Outstanding Democrat of the Year Award.

Forbes https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Beverly-Forbes-Mason-County.jpg Forbes