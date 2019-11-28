School Board approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education meet last week and approved recommendations.

Board members present were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Dale Shobe, Ashley Cossin and Rhonda Tennant.

The board approved minutes from Oct. 16, Nov. 5, and Nov. 12.

The board approved the placement of Whitley Bowman, Marshall University Student, to do her counseling practicum in Mason County Schools for 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the following volunteers for New Haven Elementary for the 2019/2020 school year: Shayla Blackshire, Kayla Blair, Laura Brinker, Tasha Chapman, Amber Darst, Brandy Fields, Jennifer Finnicum, Maribel Fowler, Amy Grate, Jessica Jeffers, Erin Krawsczyn, Pamela Miller, Kasey Neal, Brooke Northup, Michael Northup, Krystil Painter, Kyler Scott, Michell Snouffer, Marley Young, and Joni Young.

The board approved the following policies to be placed on a five day review and comment period: #2111-Parent and Family Involvement, #2114-Meeting State Accountability Measures, #2230.03-Hunter Safety Orientation Program, #2260-Nondiscrimination and Access to Equal Education Opportunity, #2260.01-Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability, #2261-Title I Services, #2261.01-Parent and Family Member Participation in Title I Programs, #2261.02-Parents’ Rights to Know, #2261.03-District and School Report Card, #2280-Preschool Program, #2451-Alternative School Programs, #2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations, #2700-School Report Card, #3120-Employment of Professional Personnel, #3120.01-Highly Qualified Teachers and Paraprofessionals, #3242.01-Tuition Reimbursement. The board took action on policy #3131.05-Defining Qualifications for Professional Personnel.

The board approved Family Medical Leave for Kathy Young, Teacher, Central Office Itinerant; and for Ronda Matheny, Custodian, Point pleasant Jr/Sr High, each for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The board approved the employment of Vickie Bale, GEAR UP Interventionist, on an as needed basis, Job #001-301-E, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High. They also approved Bale, Secondary Interventionist, on an as needed basis, Job #001-401-E, both effective 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the monthly financial statements and the payments of $1,148,379.47. The board also approved payment to Jared Billings for $237.60, Meagan Bonecutter for $241.08, Ashley Cossin for $232.96 and Dale Shobe for $236.44.

The board held a special superintendent meeting on the same evening as the regularly scheduled meeting.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education for Dec. 10, 2019 at Ashton Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Pictured are members of the Mason County Board of Education during the recent, regular business meeting. Pictured from left are Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant, Supt. Jack Cullen, and Board President Jared Billings. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_School-Board.jpg Pictured are members of the Mason County Board of Education during the recent, regular business meeting. Pictured from left are Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant, Supt. Jack Cullen, and Board President Jared Billings. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP