Students participate in Read to Me Day

POINT PLEASANT — Students at the Mason County Career Center recently participated in Read to Me Day.

The high school students, who are in Sam Nibert’s FFA classes, traveled to the Point Pleasant Primary School to read to the students. Nibert said he has been bringing his high schoolers to PPPS to read to students for at least three years.

The primary school is for children in pre-kindergarten through second grade. Andrea Henderson is a special education teacher for Kindergarten through second grade. Henderson said the older students reading to the children is important for their future in school.

“I think it’s very important for our children because they’re young and the older kids are role models for our little kids,” Henderson said. “They help foster the love for reading, because when they come in and read to our children, it makes our children want to do the same thing.”

The West Virginia State Board of Education launched “Read, WV” on Read to Me Day in November 2010 to help children improve their ability to read. The project is a collaboration between the West Virginia Department of Education, Read Aloud West Virginia, the West Virginia Library Commission and the Imagination Library.

The state board believes that learning to read will determine the future success of the children.

Read, WV also strives to encourage parents and grandparents to read with their children at home to help promote literacy.

“It gives children that intimacy of someone reading to them,” Henderson said, “which I think is very important in a young child’s life to have someone sit and read with them.”

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

