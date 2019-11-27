Students ‘talk turkey’

LEON — The big day has arrived and cooks across Mason County are either hard at work or doing the dishes.

The main ingredient on many of their Thanksgiving Day menus is/was turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving, the Point Pleasant Register asked second graders in Ms. Pickens’ class at Leon Elementary School to provide their turkey recipes to our readers.

These students give their best advice on how to make the perfect bird.

Helpful recipes appear below, in case you need help today or would like to save them for next year:

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, you go to the store and get any turkey you want. I went to Walmart. I want a 90 pound turkey. Next, I will peel the wrapper off and then put stuffing in it. Set the oven to 7 degrees. Cook the turkey for 5 hours. You can eat it with mashed potatoes and corn. Adalynn A.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart to get a turkey. Next, I will clean the turkey. Set the oven to 40. Cook the turkey for 55 hours. I’m going to eat mashed potatoes, cake, and pie. I feel good after eating it. Zena T.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart to get my turkey. I want a 13 pound turkey. Next, you take the wrapper off and clean it. Set the oven to 92 degrees. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. I will have mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, and stuffing. I feel good after eating my turkey. Marissa T.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart to get my turkey. I want a 10 pound turkey. Next, I will take the wrapper off then clean it. Set the oven to 4. Cook the turkey for 30 minutes. Eat it with mashed potatoes, gravy, and rolls. I feel good after eating my turkey. Liz D.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to any store to get a turkey. I want it to be 12 lbs. Then get a knife and cut the wrapping. Next, put it in the oven at 10 to 5. Cook the turkey for 10 minutes. You can eat it with pineapple. In the end, I liked it a lot. Brayden B.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Kroger to buy a turkey. I want a 50 pound turkey. Next, I set the stove to 600. Cook the turkey for 6 hours. You can eat it with pie. I feel good after I eat my turkey. Logan E.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will kill my turkey. I want a 61 pound turkey. Next, I will pluck the turkey. Set the oven to 106 and cook the turkey for 66 hours. I will eat it with mashed potatoes and corn. In the end, I feel good! Bryson P.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go get my turkey at Walmart. I want a 400 pound turkey. Next, I will unwrap and clean it. Set the oven to 3. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. I will eat stuffing, rolls, and bananas with my turkey. I feel good after eating my turkey. Sophie G.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart and buy a turkey. I want a 50 pound turkey. Next, I take the paper off. Set the degrees to 60. Cook the turkey for 50 minutes. I will have with my turkey, corn, and green beans. I feel happy after eating my turkey. Anna’Lynn P.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart and get it. I want it to be a 25 pound turkey. Next, I will get it out of the box and clean it. I will cook it at 50 degrees. And cook it for 10 minutes. Then we eat it. Last, it is so good!!! Bryson D.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go get a turkey from Walmart and I need a 30 pound turkey. Next, you have to take the wrapper off of the turkey. Set the temperature. Cook the turkey for 30 minutes. I am going to eat it with stuffing and mashed potatoes. I am happy. Braydon S.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I get my turkey from hunting. Second, I want a 10 pound turkey. Next, I pluck it. Set the fire to 100. Cook it for about 1 hour. I am hoping for corn, punch, noodles, and pie! In the end, I feel great! Ezra H.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go in the woods. I want a 355 pound turkey. Next, I will clean it. Set the oven to 400. Cook the turkey for 4 hours. I will have chips, stuffing, corn, beans, ham, green beans, and peas with my turkey. I feel happy and stuffed! Logan H.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go buy a turkey at the store. I want an 18 pound turkey. Next, you need to take it out of the wrapper. Set the stove to 18. Cook the turkey for 18 minutes. Serve it with beans, mashed potatoes, and salad. I feel happy after I am eating turkey. Kylie C.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will kill a turkey. I want a 100 pound turkey. Next, I’ll pluck my turkey. Set the stove to 450. Cook the turkey for 50 minutes. I will also have ham, beans, French fries, and chicken nuggets. Parker H.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. I am going to buy a turkey at Walmart. I want my turkey to be 9 pounds. Cook the turkey in the oven for 6 minutes. I will eat it with mashed potatoes. Braedon B.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to buy a turkey at Walmart. I want a 20 pound turkey. Next, I unwrap it and clean it. Set the oven to 450. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. I will have cranberries, green beans, mashed potatoes, and corn. I feel great. Case U.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go kill a turkey. I want a 45 pound turkey. Next, you will pluck it. Set the deep fryer to 50. Cook the turkey for 6 hours. You can eat it with corn. I feel good after eating my turkey. Wade S.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to Walmart. I want a 200 pound turkey. Next, I will clean the turkey. I am going to deep fry it. Cook the turkey for 50 minutes. Serve it with mashed potatoes, fries, and chicken nuggets. I feel happy after eating my turkey. Jaxon C.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to the grocery store and buy a turkey. I want a 30 pound turkey. Next, take the wrapper off. Set the oven to 39. Cook the turkey for 4 hours. You can eat it with cranberries, strawberries, and pickles. I feel hungry and tired. Abby M.

There are many steps to follow when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey. First, I will go to the forest to get the turkey. I want a 100 pound turkey. Next, I will pluck the feathers off. Set the deep fryer to 50. Cook the turkey for 1 hour. Serve it with biscuits and gravy, and some noodles and eat it with Logan E. I feel good after eating the turkey! Finely M.

Pictured are second graders in Ms. Pickens' class at Leon Elementary School. Courtesy

Second graders share recipes