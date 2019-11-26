Serving up Thanksgiving dinner

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church served nearly 250 free meals on Tuesday, including 100 which were delivered to those in the community unable to attend. Church members were supported by students from the Mason County Career Center’s FFA chapter. From left, Commissioner and FFA Advisor Sam Nibert, with FFA members Crimson Cochran, Hannah Wood, Penelope Haught, Hannah Spurlock, Michael King, church members Kate Henderson and Kaylee Weaver, along with friends Alyx Tench and Lola Tolliver.

