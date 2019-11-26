Mason approves incentives for police officers

MASON — The Mason Town Council continued efforts to keep qualified police officers with new monetary incentives, when members held their most recent meeting.

In attendance were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, Sarah Stover and Becky Pearson.

Following an executive session, the council agreed to give Police Chief Colton McKinney a 50-cents per hour raise each year on the anniversary of his hire date for the next eight years. It was noted the action will take McKinney to $21 per hour at the end of the period.

At a previous meeting, the council agreed to offer extended contracts to patrolmen for periods of one, two, or three years. Upon agreement to a contract, the officer will receive a bonus, which will increase with the longer terms. The monetary incentives are being offered in order to retain certified officers, according to the council.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase two new tires for a police cruiser;

Approved certified New Haven Patrolman Zach Beegle as a ride-along with the police chief;

Heard a report from Stover on the municipal court clerk training she attended recently;

Approved a drawdown in the amount of $5,630 for the Clifton water extension project;

Held the second reading of an election ordinance, with the third and final reading set for Dec. 5;

Approved the Dec. 18 Christmas lunch for employees, spending up to $25 per person;

Made note of the yard sale ordinance that allows sales for three consecutive days, every three months;

Discussed a hole in the road at the corner of Third and Adams streets; and,

Heard a report from Kearns that there are 11 Christmas trees registered so far for “Trees in the Park.”

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

